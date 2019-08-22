Recent disclosures raise questions about what PG&E knew before Camp Fire

PG&E (PCG -3.4% ) conducted an unusual inspection of the power line that sparked last November's deadly Camp Fire just weeks before the line failed, WSJ reports, citing recent court filings.

The disclosure that workers climbed portions of the Caribou-Palermo line last fall suggests PG&E had concerns about the condition of its lines before the inferno that killed 86 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.

PG&E tells WSJ it performed inspections of ~80 towers on the Caribou-Palermo line before the Camp Fire as part of a larger effort to determine "the condition of its aging transmission lines."

Before the Camp Fire, which prompted PG&E to conduct more extensive reviews of its power grid, it was unusual for the company to climb its transmission towers to inspect their condition, as well as the condition of bolts, hooks and other hardware.