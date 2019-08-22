Mortgage rates fall to lowest level since November 2006

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.55% for the week ending Aug. 22, 2019, down 5 basis points from 3.60% in the previous week and 4.51% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“The benefit of lower mortgage rates is not only shoring up home sales, but also providing support to homeowner balance sheets via higher monthly cash flow and steadily rising home equity,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

Lower mortgage rates are boosting refinancing activity. On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that refinancing increased to 62.7% of total applications in the week ended Aug. 16, 2019 from 61.4% in the previous week.

15-year FRM averages 3.03% vs. 3.07% a week earlier and 3.98% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.32% vs. 3.35% a week earlier and 3.82% at this time a year ago.

