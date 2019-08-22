More on Toro Company's Q3 results

Toro Company (TTC +0.6% ) reported Q3 sales growth of 27.9% Y/Y to $838.7M, driven by the addition of the Charles Machine Works portfolio.

Segment sales: Professional $676.76M (+40.3% Y/Y); Residential $148.23M (-10.9% Y/Y); and Others $13.72M (+101.4% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 390 bps to 31.7%; and operating margin declined by 535 bps to 8.8%.

Adj. gross margin was 35.9% up by 30 bps ; and Adj. operating margin was 13.4% down by 80 bps .

Total segment earnings declined by 23.6% Y/Y to $71.24M.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $259.11M, compared to $259.27M a year ago.

Accounts receivable at the end of the third quarter were $312.2M (+42.3% Y/Y); Net inventories were $620.6M (+70.3% Y/Y); and Trade payables were $304.7M (+33% Y/Y). These increases were largely due to the acquisition of Charles Machine Works.

Company says they are mindful of challenging weather conditions and the trade policy environment the entire market is experiencing. In addition, as they proactively manage inventory levels, they expect to experience some unfavorable manufacturing variance in the fourth quarter.

FY19 Guidance: Revenues to exceed $3.1B; and Adj. EPS $2.92 to $3.00 (prior $2.90 to $3.00).

