TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for Shell's PowerNap project

TechnipFMC (FTI +1.3% ) says it won a "significant" contract for engineering, procurement, construction and installation services from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) for the PowerNap project in the Gulf of Mexico; FTI says a "significant" award is in the $75M-$250M range.

The contract calls on FTI to design, manufacture and install subsea hardware for three wells and supply 20 miles of production umbilical and flowlines.

Shell estimates PowerNap, which is scheduled to begin production in late 2021, will produce as much as 35K boe/day and break-even below $35/bbl.