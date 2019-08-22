Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall

Edwards Lifesciences (EW -3.3% ) is down on below-average volume in apparent response to a reported recall of its SAPIEN 3 heart valve. Developing...

Update: The company is recalling all lots of the devices after receiving reports of burst balloons during implantation, resulting in "significant difficulty" in retrieving the valve into the catheter and withdrawing it from the patient, resulting in vascular injury, bleeding or surgical intervention.

17 injuries and one death were reported at the time the company initiated a Field Corrective Action last month.

SAPIEN 3 (including Ultra) accounted for 62% of the company's Q2 sales.