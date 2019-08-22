South32 down ~8% post FY19 earnings

South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY -7.7% ) reported a pre-tax impairment charge of $504M over its South African Energy Coal assets for FY19, announcing that it has now entered into exclusive negotiations to divest of this asset.

Reported a 13% drop in underlying EBITDA to $2.19B in FY19, down from $2.51B last year.

Revenue declined by 4%, to $7.27B, while profit after tax and finance costs declined by 71%, from $1.33B to $389M

The company said that it achieved record production at its Hillside aluminium operation, as well as a 57% increase in volumes at its Illawarra metallurgical coal operations, while manganese ore production reached 5.5M tonnes, underpinning a 3% increase in group production volumes.

Higher production volumes, weaker producer currencies and lower raw material input costs, along with the continuation of initiatives to mitigate inflation and maintain margins, are expected to result in lower operating unit costs for the majority of FY20's operations.

Furthermore, South32 expects production volumes to increase by ~3% in FY20.

