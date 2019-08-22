PayPal falls as Adyen ready to process payments for EBay

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) declines 1.4% after Adyen NV (ADYEN) said it's on track to handle most of EBay's volumes, though PayPal is still handling the majority of its old parent's volumes.

via Bloomberg, citing Adyen CFO Ingo Uytdehaage on a conference call.

EBay is currently using Adyen on a pilot basis, and Uytdehaage couldn't provide more detail on how soon that transition will take place.

EBay had previously said its agreement with PayPal is good through mid-2020 and the shift would occur over several years.