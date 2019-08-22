Foot Locker Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.