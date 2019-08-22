Trump to meet USDA, EPA officials today to discuss biofuels - Reuters

Pres. Trump will meet today with Secretary of Agriculture Perdue and EPA Administrator Wheeler to discuss biofuel policy, Reuters reports, after his decision to grant 31 small refinery waivers caused an uproar in the ethanol industry.

Trump will be presented several options at the meeting, including a proposal to reverse some of the waivers that were granted to oil refineries, according to the report.

The refiners have sparked anger among farmers' groups that are crucial to Trump's re-election plans; yesterday, the USDA pulled all staff from an annual Midwest crop tour after threats of violence.

Potentially relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP, VLO, PEIX, REGI, ANDE, REX

ETFs: CORN, FUE