China eases restrictions on gold imports - Reuters

China has partially lifted restrictions on gold imports, loosening curbs that had stopped 300-500 metric tons worth $15B-$25B at current prices from entering the country since May, Reuters reports.

China's central bank reportedly had been severely restricting import quotas to commercial banks responsible for most of the gold that enters the country; it began to issue quotas again last week but for lower amounts of gold than considered normal, according to the report.

China is the world's biggest importer of gold, with ~1,500 metric tons worth $60B, equivalent to one-third of the world's total supply.

