Amazon, State Farm team for Alexa skill

Amazon (AMZN -0.8% ) and State Farm are working on a new skill that allows people to check in on aging relatives.

The skill features will include check-in options for relatives and caregivers plus social activity suggestions. There will also be a mobile app.

State Farm says data won't be shared across business lines, meaning the data from the skill couldn't be used in an insurance decision.

The service will enter testing in the coming months and is expected to launch in 2020.