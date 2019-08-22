Stocks mixed as investors absorb Fed talk

Aug. 22, 2019 12:30 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor33 Comments
  • Stocks fluctuate as Fed members indicate that a September rate cut isn't a certainty while nerves were already on edge as the 2 year/10-year section of the yield curve briefly inverted.
  • The picture is mixed in midday trading, with the Nasdaq down 0.5%, the S&P 500 slips 0.2%, and the Dow, up 0.2%, erases an earlier dip into the red.
  • Among S&P 500 industry sectors, materials (-0.6%) and information technology (-0.5%) are the leading decliners, while financials (+0.7%) and energy (+0.3%) outperform the broader market.
  • Volatility remains in the mix as the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) gains 6.2% to 16.78.
  • 2-year Treasury yield rises 3 basis points to 1.606% and the 10-year yield, up 2 bps, to 1.611%, un-inverted for the time being.
  • Crude oil falls 0.8% to $55.21 per barrel.
  • Gold slips 0.4% to $1,509.20 per ounce.
  • Dollar Index weakens 0.1% to 98.18, still a fairly high level.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.