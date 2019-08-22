Stocks mixed as investors absorb Fed talk
Aug. 22, 2019 12:30 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor33 Comments
- Stocks fluctuate as Fed members indicate that a September rate cut isn't a certainty while nerves were already on edge as the 2 year/10-year section of the yield curve briefly inverted.
- The picture is mixed in midday trading, with the Nasdaq down 0.5%, the S&P 500 slips 0.2%, and the Dow, up 0.2%, erases an earlier dip into the red.
- Among S&P 500 industry sectors, materials (-0.6%) and information technology (-0.5%) are the leading decliners, while financials (+0.7%) and energy (+0.3%) outperform the broader market.
- Volatility remains in the mix as the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) gains 6.2% to 16.78.
- 2-year Treasury yield rises 3 basis points to 1.606% and the 10-year yield, up 2 bps, to 1.611%, un-inverted for the time being.
- Crude oil falls 0.8% to $55.21 per barrel.
- Gold slips 0.4% to $1,509.20 per ounce.
- Dollar Index weakens 0.1% to 98.18, still a fairly high level.