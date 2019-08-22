Boeing eyes 737 production ramp to 52/month early next year - Reuters

Boeing (BA +4.1% ) is building on early gains after Reuters reports the company has told suppliers it will resume production of its best-selling 737 jets at a rate of 52/month by February 2020 and step up to a record 57/month in June.

Boeing told suppliers during a July 30 Web meeting that the new schedule depends upon regulators approving the 737 MAX to fly again commercially in Q4, according to the report.

Rate changes by major manufacturers are usually incremental and communicated months or even years in advance, but the unprecedented challenge to the 737 program is said to have forced Boeing to scramble.