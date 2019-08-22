Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls

The major telecoms and attorneys general from every state are coming together on a major pact to stop robocalls, the frequently annoying (and often illegal) calls filling up customers' mobile phones.

The companies include AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Sprint (NYSE:S), CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) and seven other large carriers, according to North Carolina AG Josh Stein.

Those companies will work to cut off robocalls on their networks before they reach customers' phones (including free blocking tools), and will cooperate with state law enforcement agencies investigating the calls' origins.

Smaller carriers -- said to be significant conduits for illegal calls -- aren't part of the deal for now, but the larger carriers will look to apply pressure via their own contracts with those carriers.