Exxaro reports higher equity investments, though core profit falls

Exxaro (OTCPK:EXXAY) announced interim and special cash dividend despite lower profit and revenue in 1H.

Reported 42% rise in half-year headline profit as income from equity investments offset lower core earnings.

Income from equity investments rose to R2.92B from R1.05B, boosted by the company’s 21% stake in Sishen Iron Ore Company, a subsidiary of Kumba Iron Ore.

EBITDA dropped 29% to R2.81B due to factors including lower revenue, inflationary pressure on costs, and higher distribution costs driven by larger export volumes.

Coal production volumes fell 6%, impacted by the divestment of North Block Complex operations, as well as lower production at its Matla mine, and lower demand from Eskom for the Medupi Power Station affecting production at its Grootegeluk mine.

