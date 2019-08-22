Upland Software acquires Cimpl and raises FY19 guidance

Upland Software (UPLD -0.4% ) announced the acquisition of Cimpl, a leading cloud-based telecom expense management platform, creating first IT Financial Management Cloud with enterprise-class Telecom Expense Management capabilities.

The purchase price paid for Cimpl was $23.1M in cash, and a $2.6M cash holdback payable in 12 months (subject to indemnification claims). Upland expects the acquisition to generate annual revenue of approximately $8M, of which $7.4M is recurring.

Company says this transaction is immediately accretive to Adjusted EBITDA per share and takes Upland to a $228M annualized revenue run rate.

Upland updates FY19 Outlook to reflect the Cimpl acquisition: 3Q19 Revenue between $54.1M and $56.1M; Adj. EBITDA between $20.1M and $21.1M; and Adj. EBITDA margin of roughly 37% at the mid-point.

FY19 Outlook: Revenue between $212.3M and $216.3M; Adj. EBITDA between $78.2M and $80.2M and fAdj. EBITDA margin of roughly 37% at the midpoint.