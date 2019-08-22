Airbus orders threatened in Indonesia palm oil dispute

Indonesia's Trade Minister is asking domestic airlines to halt purchases of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -2.7% ) planes in retaliation for curbs imposed by the European Union on use of palm biodiesel.

The minister says he has spoken with Lion Air co-founder Rusdi Kirana about dumping Airbus in favor of Boeing (NYSE:BA) and the carrier "will follow whatever the government decides."

The Indonesian threat follows the European Union's decision earlier this year to place stricter limits on palm oil's use in biofuels on concerns over deforestation; Indonesia is the world's largest palm oil producer.

The escalation of the dispute could complicate Lion Air's plan to turn to Airbus after last year's 737 MAX jet crash that killed 189 people.