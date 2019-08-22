Bank trade group to boost spending in 2020 elections - WSJ

The American Bankers Association, a trade group that represents banks of all sizes, plans to spend more than $10M in the 2020 election cycle, including donations and advertisements to back Republicans and Democrats in congressional races, the Wall Street Journal reports.

In the 2018 midterm election cycle, the ABA spent over $1.5M on political ads, polling and other research in addition to $3.5M contributed to candidates and other political committees, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The industry is increasing its political activity after years of keeping a low profile after the financial crisis and amid a friendlier environment in Washington, DC.

Since President Trump took office, Congress and financial regulators have sought to ease capital rules, limits on trading and other restrictions imposed on banks by the Obama administration in reaction to the 2008 crisis.