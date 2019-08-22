Special feeling in retail

The retail rally has stretched out to include more specialty retailers today after Target got the party started yesterday. A number of other earnings reports from within the sector have had a similar theme of strong U.S. consumer spending.
Notable gainers on the turn in sentiment include Williams-Sonoma (WSM +3.7%), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +9.3%), Pier 1 Imports (PIR +15.2%), Kirkland's (KIRK +13.3%), Fossil (FOSL +5.4%), Tuesday Morning (TUES +10.9%), The Container Store (TCS +3.1%), Revolve Group (RVLV +3.3%), Michaels Companies (MIK +4.4%), La-Z-Boy (LZB +4.7%), Francesca's (FRAN +5.6%), Tilly's (TLYS +8.8%) and Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH +6.6%).
