Kraft looks to quiet CFTC

Kraft Heinz (KHC +0.3% ) and Mondelez International (MDLZ -0.1% ) are taking legal action to keep the Commodity Futures Trading Commission from discussing details on the $16M fine the companies paid to settle allegations of manipulating wheat markets.

The CFTC is restricted on what it can say about the case, according to a new Kraft-Mondelez contempt motion filed in federal court.

"The CFTC and its Commissioners engaged in a deliberate, orchestrated effort to violate the Court’s Consent Order within minutes of its entry," reads the filing.

Shares of Kraft are down 41% YTD.