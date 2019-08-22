Agency officials raise flags over draft Trump social media order

Officials at the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission are pushing back against a draft executive order from the Trump administration looking to regulate social media over claims of partisan censorship, CNN says.

The draft order proposes to put the FTC and FCC in charge of addressing those claims. Trump and allied critics have claimed that companies including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) have an anti-conservative bias.

But a closed-door meeting last month between the two agencies and a Commerce Dept. telecom adviser allowed officials to express serious concerns the Trump order may be unconstitutional, and in any case would face a sea of bureaucratic and legal difficulties to implement.

That includes the fact that the FCC and FTC are independent federal agencies reporting to Congress.