Financials claw back some from yesterday's decline

With two regional Federal Reserve bank presidents voicing doubts about whether more rate cuts are needed at the September Fed meeting, financial stocks bounce up.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) gains 0.9% after falling 1.3% yesterday. In the past month, XLF has fallen 5.2% vs. the S&P 500's 1.8% decline in the same period.

The six biggest U.S.-based banks climb: Bank of America (BAC +1.3% ), Citigroup (C +1.4% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.5% ), Wells Fargo (WFC +1.8% ), Goldman Sachs (GS +1.3% ), and Morgan Stanley (MS +1.1% ).