News Corp. prepares news app answer to Google, Facebook

News Corp. (NWS +0.1% , NWSA +0.4% ) is readying an answer to Google News (GOOG -0.1% , GOOGL) via an aggregation service it calls Knewz.com, The Wall Street Journal reports.

An official launch on the Web and a mobile app could come later this year, assuming the company proceeds with the project.

It's meant to draw from hundreds of news sources and present an alternative to Google News and platforms like Facebook (FB -1.1% ) that have been criticized over proper rewards to publishers and potential bias.

Articles will link directly to publisher sites and News Corp. doesn't plan to take a cut of advertising revenue. Notably, it also intends to share valuable data with the publishers.

And while it will incorporate national outlets including the WSJ, New York Times, Washington Post and NBC News, it will also include publishers with conservative audiences, including Daily Wire, the Daily Caller, the Washington Free Beacon and Washington Examiner (as well as liberal audiences at Daily Kos and ThinkProgress).