Amazon acquiring stake in India's Future Coupons

Amazon (AMZN -0.7% ) will make an equity investment to acquire a 49% stake in the entity owned by Future Group, India's second largest retail chain. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The stake includes both voting and non-voting shares. Amazon was also granted a call option.

Future Retail runs over 2,000 stores across 400 cities in India.

Earlier this year, India imposed new foreign direct investment rules that blocks overseas companies from selling products through vendors in which they have a stake. The rules are meant to help smaller retailers compete with the likes of Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart.