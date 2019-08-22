MGM Resorts double downs on Osaka plan

MGM Resorts (MGM +0.1% ) says it remains deeply committed to pursuing an integrated resort in Osaka, Japan.

The casino operator isn't deviating from its Osaka First strategy even with Yokohama announcing it wants to take bids for an integrated resort in the region.

"We are also excited about our partnership with Orix, a highly respected Japanese company with a strong presence in Osaka, as we jointly pursue this venture," notes MGM CEO James Murren.

Earlier today, Las Vegas Sands (LVS -1.3% ) abandoned plans to develop in Osaka to focus instead on Tokyo and Yokohama.

