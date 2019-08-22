Boeing seen resuming 737 MAX commercial flight by year's end, analyst says

Boeing's (BA +4.3% ) strong advance today, which is adding more than 100 points to the Dow Indsutrial index, may have been sparked by positive comments from Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr, who reiterated his Buy recommendation and $460 price target for the stock.

Von Rumohr thinks no news is good news, saying the timeline for bringing the grounded 737 MAX back into service has not changed, essentially because the company has not stated otherwise.

Boeing "has updated MCAS software and is developing software for the flight control microprocessor," and the company is "also working in parallel with airlines and regulators on pilot workload issues," von Rumohr writes.

Separately, Reuters reports the Federal Aviation Administration plans to test next month how pilots with around one year of experience flying 737 jets handle new software on the MAX model.

The tests could indicate the FAA is making progress in the re-approval process of the MAX for commercial flight.

BA's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, but both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.