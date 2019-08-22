The time is now for Noble Energy after stock weakness, Oppenheimer says

Noble Energy (NBL +1.4% ) is higher as Oppenheimer upgrades shares to Outperform from Perform with a $33 price target, as analyst Tim Rezvan sees a transformational free cash flow inflection and multiple compression for the stock into 2020.

Rezvan thinks the time is now for investors to position for the inflection, with shares less than $5 above their 11-year low.

While Leviathan's imminent start-up and free cash flow impact are widely known, Rezvan believes NBL shares do not reflect this "idiosyncratic catalyst and overlook a more benign Colorado operating environment (permits, lower industry growth), embedded midstream value, incremental [cash flow] from Alen, and multiple compression into 2020."

Rezvan forecasts a 10% free cash flow yield in 2020, best among large caps under his coverage, using strip-like pricing.

NBL's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.