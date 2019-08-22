Kirkland Lake Gold acquires shares of Bonterra Resources

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL -0.2% ) has acquired 2M units of Bonterra Resources (OTCQX:BONXF +3.8% ) by a private placement financing and by share purchase at a price of $2.5/Unit for a total cash payment of C$5M.

Prior to the Investment, Kirkland Lake Gold held 6.5M shares, representing ~10.17% of the issued and outstanding shares.

As of the date hereof, after giving effect to investment, the Company beneficially owns ~8.5M shares and 1M warrants, representing ~11.32% of the currently issued and outstanding shares as non-diluted basis.