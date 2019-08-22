SQM forecasts continued lithium oversupply, sending tickers sharply lower

Lithium producers are broadly lower after SQM (SQM -6.1% ) posted disappointing Q2 results and forecast continued oversupply in the market: LTHM -5.2% , ALB -4.1% , LAC -3.3% .

"We have seen lithium supply growing more than demand over the past few quarters, putting pressure on prices," and Q3 lithium sale prices likely will drop to $10K/metric ton, down fully one third from the company's average Q1 sale price of $14.6K, says SQM CEO Ricardo Ramos.

Prices for lithium carbonate have plunged by more than 40% over the past year to ~$9.25/kg at the end of July, and likely will continue to be governed by cost fundamentals, keeping the price in the single-digits, according to a recent report from commodity research group CRU.