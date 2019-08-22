KKR explores sale of Epicor Software

KKR (KKR -0.2% ) is considering a sale of Epicor Software that could value the U.S. enterprise resource planning software provider at almost $5B, including debt, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Epicor is likely to attract interest from other buyout firms, as businesses like Epicor that produce recurring revenue through business software sales have been popular targets for private equity firms.

Though no deal is certain, KKR is working with an investment bank on an auction for Epicor, which has 12-month EBITDA of ~$350M, according to one of the sources.

KKR acquired Epicor from Apex Partners in 2016 for $3.3B, including debt.