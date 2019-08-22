Delek US downgraded at Cowen on lagging cash flow generation
- Delek US Holdings (DK -2.8%) slides after Cowen downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $37 price target, cut from $45.
- Analyst Jason Gabelman's downgrade is based on a free cash flow yield methodology reflecting Permian Basin differentials compressing more than anticipated at the same time capex is increasing, which is limiting DK's cash flow generation.
- "Outperformance vs. the group will be a function of more favorable differentials, which we view as unlikely in the medium-term," Gabelman writes.
