Delek US downgraded at Cowen on lagging cash flow generation

  • Delek US Holdings (DK -2.8%) slides after Cowen downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $37 price target, cut from $45.
  • Analyst Jason Gabelman's downgrade is based on a free cash flow yield methodology reflecting Permian Basin differentials compressing more than anticipated at the same time capex is increasing, which is limiting DK's cash flow generation.
  • "Outperformance vs. the group will be a function of more favorable differentials, which we view as unlikely in the medium-term," Gabelman writes.
  • DK's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Bullish.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.