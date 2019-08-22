Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall - Bloomberg

Apple's (AAPL -0.1% ) fall launch event will have two camera-focused "Pro" iPhones that will include a wide-angle lens for the first time, according to a Bloomberg report.

The Pro phones will also include wireless charging, a multi-angle Face ID sensor, improved waterproofing, and new shatter-resistant tech.

The iPhone 11 (placeholder name) line will also include a lower-cost upgrade for the iPhone XR. The camera and processors will get slight upgrades, but no major changes.

Bloomberg's report also includes new iPad, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch models, which could debut sometime this year.

The iPhone launch event is rumored for September 10.