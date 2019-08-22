Funding markets need Fed to cut rates, Credit Suisse says

The reason that the Fed needs to cut interest rates more quickly than the market expects has more to do with the funding markets and less to do with U.S. economic conditions, says Credit Suisse Group analyst Zoltan Pozsar.

"Things are misaligned in the plumbing, so cuts are needed," he told Bloomberg reporter Alex Harris in a phone interview.

Cuts will help restore a positive slope to the hedging curve before the next flood of Treasury debt issuance intensifies stresses in funding markets, he contends.

The spread between foreign-exchange hedging costs and the U.S. 10-year yield has become more inverted since turning negative in September 2018; that makes it more expensive for foreign investors to hold Treasurys.

That results in U.S. dealers left holding more bonds, putting more upward pressure on U.S. dollar-denominated funding rates.

Rising U.S. government deficit will only increase the Treasury supply, making matters worse. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the fiscal 2020 deficit will top $1T, two years earlier than it previously estimated.