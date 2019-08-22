SolarEdge backs off big monthly gain as Sella steps down, UBS downgrades

SolarEdge Technolgies (SEDG -7.2% ) sputters following news that CEO Guy Sella had suffered a significant health decline in recent days, prompting his resignation; Sella was diagnosed with colon cancer in November 2017.

Separately, UBS analyst Jon Windham downgrades SEDG to Neutral from Buy, citing valuation following the stock's 150% YTD gain and 24% advance in the past month, while also raising its price target to $90 from $73.

Windham expects H2 to mark the cycle peak in Y/Y adjusted EBITDA growth and sees SEDG's growth more in-line with the global solar market in 2020-21 share gains slow.

SEDG's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Very Bullish.