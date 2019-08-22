Tech | Energy  | On the Move

SolarEdge backs off big monthly gain as Sella steps down, UBS downgrades

|About: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)|By:, SA News Editor

SolarEdge Technolgies (SEDG -7.2%) sputters following news that CEO Guy Sella had suffered a significant health decline in recent days, prompting his resignation; Sella was diagnosed with colon cancer in November 2017.

Separately, UBS analyst Jon Windham downgrades SEDG to Neutral from Buy, citing valuation following the stock's 150% YTD gain and 24% advance in the past month, while also raising its price target to $90 from $73.

Windham expects H2 to mark the cycle peak in Y/Y adjusted EBITDA growth and sees SEDG's growth more in-line with the global solar market in 2020-21 share gains slow.

SEDG's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Very Bullish.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox