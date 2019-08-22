Copper slides as weak U.S. manufacturing data adds to economic worries

Copper prices fall within striking distance of a fresh multi-year low, with Comex September copper sliding another 1.1% today to $2.557/lb.

IHS Markit's flash reading for the U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49.9, the lowest reading since 2009 and an indication that manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in years.

The U.S. result, which coincide with data from other major economies, is a negative development for copper, whose prices tend to be sensitive to economic data.

