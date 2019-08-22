A deal between Italy's 5-Star, Democratic Party looks less likely - Reuters

Italy's center-left Democratic Party set tough new conditions on forming a coalition with anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, making a deal between the traditional rivals less likely and increasing the chance of snap elections, Reuters reports.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned after the leader of the right-wing League party, Matteo Salvini, declared the ruling coalition with 5-Star dead.

Meanwhile, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who consulted with the main parties in parliament today, told them he wants a deal within the next few days if they want to avoid snap elections, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Salvini called for elections, hoping to return to power as prime minister on his surging popularity. Mattarella, though, will only dissolve parliament if no coalition can be formed.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI), which was up 0.2% minutes before today's close, was little changed at $26.27 by the close.