Ross Stores tops comp sales expectations
Aug. 22, 2019
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) reports comparable sales increased in 3% in Q2 to top the +2.1% consensus mark. The gain came against a +5% increase last year.
- Operating margin was 13.7% of sales during the quarter, higher than anticipated due mainly to favorable timing of expenses that are expected to reverse in the second half.
- The company says its improvement in merchandise margin was more than offset by increases in freight and wage costs leading to a drop in operating margin to 14.1%.
- Looking ahead, Ross Stores sees full-year EPS of $4.41 to $4.50 vs. $4.38 to $4.52 prior view and $4.52 consensus. "We continue to forecast same store sales gains of 1% to 2% for both the third and fourth quarters. However, given the recent announcement of 10% tariffs on goods sourced from China, including apparel and footwear, we have updated our earnings guidance for the balance of the year," notes Ross management.
- Shares of Ross Stores are down 1.99% in AH trading to $105.25.
