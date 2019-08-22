Intuit +5.5% after Q4 beat, mostly in-line view

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) gains 5.5% after Q4 beats with 15% Y/Y revenue growth. QuickBooks online subscribers totaled 4.5M compared to 4.2M in Q3.

Revenue breakdown: Small Business, $905M (consensus: $871.3M); Consumer, $74M ($68.4M); Strategic Partner, $15M ($13.4M).

The mixed Q1 guidance has revenue of $1.105-1.125B (consensus: $1.12B) and EPS of $0.23-0.25 (consensus: $0.35).

The in-line FY20 view sees EPS of $7.50-7.60 versus the $7.53 estimate with revenue of $7.44-7.54B (consensus: $7.44B). The company expects the Small Business revenue to grow 12-14%, Consumer to grow 9-10%, and Strategic Partner +1-2%.

