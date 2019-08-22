Gap -3% after trimming profit guidance

Gap (NYSE:GPS) falls in AH trading after comparable sales in Q2 fell 4% to miss the consensus estimate for a 3% drop. Old Navy recorded a -5% comp and the mark for Gap Global was -7%.

Gross margin was down 90 bps to 38.9% of sales during the quarter. Adjusted operating margin fell 140 bps to 8.3% of sales.

Looking ahead, Gap sees comparable sales down at a low single digit rate for the full year and expects EPS to land in a range of $2.05 to $2.15 vs. $2.04 to $2.14 prior and $2.06 prior.

Shares of Gap are down 2.87% in AH trading after rising 4.60% during the regular session.

