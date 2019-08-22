Sun Communities in deal to buy 31 manufactured housing communities

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) agrees to acquire a 31-community manufactured housing portfolio for $343.6M in stock and cash through a merger of Jensen's into Sun's subsidiaries.

Shares fall 0.4% in after-hours trading.

The portfolio is comprised of 5,230 developed sites and more than 460 additional expansion sites available for development. The 77% age-restricted portfolio is ~92.5% occupied as of June 30, 2019.

At the closing, Sun Communities will issue to Jensen's shareholders $274.8M in shares of common stock at an issuance price of $139.3072 per share based on a 20-day trailing volume weighted average share price.

The total price also includes an allocation of ~$8.0M for expansion land and adjacent parcels; the price will be adjusted at closing for pro rations and certain other adjustments, including a reduction of ~$60.0M for debt that will be owed by Jensen's as of closing.

Balance of the adjusted purchase price will be paid in cash.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year and is expected to be accretive to 2020 earnings.