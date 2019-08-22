Stocks finish flat ahead of Powell speech

Stocks flipped between gains and losses before ending mixed, as disappointing manufacturing data and wobbling Treasury yields offset a batch of strong quarterly results from retailers.

Stocks began the day with broad gains but fell into the red after the U.S. flash manufacturing PMI for August ticked down to 49.9, indicating a contraction, which affected the U.S. Treasury market, where the two-year yield rose above the 10-year yield at various times during the day; both yields ended 3 bps points higher at 1.60% and 1.61%, respectively.

Investors are looking to tomorrow's Jackson Hole speech from Fed Chairman Powell for hints that the Fed will cut rates next month, but comments today from some Fed officials did not indicate a consensus for a cut, so stocks could suffer if Powell is less dovish than investors have come to expect.

Among the S&P 500 industry groups, financials (+0.6%) provided much of the leadership throughout the day, while relative weakness in materials (-0.7%), health care (-0.5%) and energy (-0.5%) weighed on the market.

U.S. October WTI crude oil settled 0.6% lower at $55.35/bbl.