HP -6% after Q3 beats, new CEO

HP (NYSE:HPQ) reverses its initial post-earnings gains to drop 6% after Q3 beats and announcing Enrique Lores as the new CEO, effective November 1.

Current CEO Dion Weisler is leaving for a family health matter and will remain with HP through January 2020 to help with the transition. Weisler will remain on the board until the next annual meeting.

In Q3, Personal Systems revenue beat estimates with $9.69B. Desktops beat with $3.11B versus the $3B consensus while Notebooks had a narrower win with $5.63B versus $5.62B. Total unit sales were up 5% in the quarter.

Printing revenue was $4.91B, below the $5.07B consensus. Supplies missed with $3.16B compared to $3.33B, and Consumer Hardware missed by about $10M with $588M. Total hardware units were down 9% in the quarter.

In-line Q4 guidance sees EPS of $0.55-0.59 (consensus: $0.58).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.