Hasbro has £3.3B deal for Entertainment One

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is accelerating a brand pivot with news that it will acquire Canada-based Entertainment One (OTCPK:ENTMF) for about £3.3B (about $4B), bringing it popular children's brands including Peppa Pig as well as TV/film production expertise.

EOne shareholders will get £5.60/share in cash in the deal, a 31% premium to 30-day average price.

Hasbro says it will be accretive to adjusted EPS in the first year after closing.

It also expects to realize in-sourcing and other global annual run-rate synergies of about $130M by 2022.

A call to discuss the deal is set for 5 p.m. ET.