Hasbro buys Entertainment One

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) strikes a deal to acquire Entertainment One (OTCPK:ENTMF) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.0B.

The company says the acquisition of eOne adds story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to its portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation.

"By combining two profitable and financially disciplined companies we expect to unlock value in the short- and long-term for our stakeholders," says Hasbro CFO Deborah Thomas about the deal.

Hasbro expects to realize in-sourcing and other global annual run rate synergies of ~$130M by 2022, driven by integration benefits, substantial savings from moving a significant portion of eOne’s toy business in-house and enhancing the profitability of eOne’s licensing and merchandising activities. The addition of eOne to Hasbro is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS in the first year following the closing and mid- to high-teens accretion to adjusted EPS is expected in the third full year.

The company expects to finance the transaction with the proceeds of debt financing and approximately $1.0B to $1.25B in cash from equity financing.

In regard to capital allocation, Hasbro expects to maintain its quarterly dividend and suspend its current share repurchase program while it prioritizes achieving its leverage target.

