Atlas Financial to focus Global Liberty on New York, still looking at options
Aug. 22, 2019 5:05 PM ETAtlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH)AFH, AFGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- As part of its strategic review Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) has identified actions including focusing its Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York resources on New York area business and transitioning other business to alternative markets through its wholly owned managing general agency, Anchor Group Management (AGMI).
- Atlas received on Aug. 16, 2019 a delinquency notification form Nasdaq for its late June quarter 10-Q filing; says regaining compliance will require hiring a new auditor and filing 2018 annual report and quarterly reports for subsequent periods.
- Continues to work with financial adviser to evaluate opportunities including the potential sale of the company, one or more of its insurance subsidiaries, AGMI, or other assets, and balance sheet options.
- As of Aug. 15, 2019, no new business is being written by the ASI Pool and only New York area business will be written by Global Liberty.
- Atlas continues to move forward with its previously announced relationship between AGMI and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and has begun transitioning paratransit policies.