Matador Resources sues U.S. to get visa for in-house hunting guide

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is suing the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service to secure a visa for the oil driller's $110K/year big-game hunting expert.

Roy Dirk Ludick, a professional hunter and guide licensed in Zimbabwe since 2003, plays a critical role in MTDR's outreach to "high-valued partners, shareholders and stakeholders," and the agency was wrong to deny the company's request to classify Ludick as an alien "of extraordinary ability in business," the company says in its lawsuit.

Hunting has long been a favored extracurricular pastime for oil explorers, executives and their investors, and MTDR apparently is no different.