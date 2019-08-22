More on Adtalem Global Education Q4 results

Adtalem Global Education ATGE reports Q4 revenue growth of 3.3% Y/Y to $330.3M.

Segment revenue: Medical & Healthcare $211.6M (+5.2% Y/Y); Financial Services $53.5M (+18.1% Y/Y); Business & Law $66.05M (-11.1% Y/Y) & Home Office & Other -$0.81M (+6.2% Y/Y).

Operating margin: Medical & Healthcare declined 517 bps to 18.8%; Financial Services declined 33 bps to 27.5% whereas, Business & Law increased 319 bps to 21.6%.

Adj. operating margin: Medical & Healthcare declined 508 bps to 19%; Financial Services increased 121 bps to 29.1%; where Business & Law also increased 310 bps to 23.2%.

Adtalem Global Education Student Enrollments: Total students were 113,830 (+4.2% Y/Y) & New students 4,493 (+2.2% Y/Y).

Cash & equivalents of $299.45M (-30.5% Y/Y).

~1.67M shares of common stock were repurchased during Q4 at an average purchase price of $45.35 for a total of $75.9M.

2020 Outlook: Revenue to grow 5%-7% Y/Y; Adj. EPS to increase 7%-9% Y/Y; Capital spending of $45-50M with effective income tax rate of 17%-18%.

