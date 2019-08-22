Judge holds up Columbia Gas pipeline land condemnation

A U.S. district court has added a new hurdle to plans by TC Energy's (NYSE:TRP) Columbia Gas to condemn Maryland state lands that were part of the route for a 47.5K dth/day interstate natural gas pipeline project.

Maryland's Board of Public Works voted in January to deny an easement that would allow Columbia's Eastern Panhandle Expansion project to cross an area near the Potomac River, as part of the pipeline's short route from Pennsylvania to a West Virginia utility.

Columbia then filed a condemnation complaint in federal court in Maryland and sought a preliminary injunction to gain access to property, which has now been denied by the court.

The case may be relevant to other interstate gas projects, S&P Global Platts reports, because more states are raising sovereign immunity claims to prevent pipelines from crossing state lands.