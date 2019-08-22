Thyssenkrupp seeking to buy steel trader Kloeckner - report

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) is in talks to buy metals distributor Kloeckner (OTC:KLCCY) in a move to strengthen its steel business, Handelsblatt reports.

CEO Guido Kerkhoff has made a deal to buy Kloeckner at the center of a turnaround plan he is developing, according to the report.

Kloeckner, has long been the focus of speculation on a possible tie-up with Thyssenkrupp.

A separate report from Manager Magazine says P-E firms Advent, Apollo, CVC, Carlyle, KKR and possibly others are among the parties interested in Thyssenkrupp's elevators division.

Finally, the company says it will file a complaint with a European Union court to dispute an antitrust decision that blocked its planned joint venture with Tata Steel.