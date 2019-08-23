YouTube disables 210 channels linked to Hong Kong

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) says it's disabled 210 YouTube channels linked to disinformation around the protests in Hong Kong.

The company says it acted "when we discovered channels in this network behaved in a coordinated manner while uploading videos related to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong."

That follows similar Chinese-related action announced by Twitter and Facebook this week.

Google says it found use of VPNs and other methods to hide the origin of the accounts, as well as activity associated with coordinated influence operations.